Feb 23 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

RONALDO DOUBLE TAKES AL-NASSR TOP OF SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hazem 4-0 to move top of the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese striker opened and closed the scoring for Jorge Jesus' side with Kingsley Coman and Angelo also on target.

Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with Al-Ittihad to sit one point behind.

TOKYO VERDY STAY TOP IN EAST WITH SHOOTOUT WIN OVER MACHIDA

Tokyo Verdy secured a 4-3 shootout win over Machida Zelvia after a 2-2 draw to retain their grip on top spot in the eastern conference in the J1 League's 100 Year Vision tournament.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima lead the western conference after claiming a 2-1 win over Cerezo Osaka with Shunki Higashi scoring a 97th minute winner.

BAYLISS ON TARGET AS NEWCASTLE JETS CONTINUE WINNING RUN

Newcastle Jets continued their run of winning form with a 1-0 victory over Macarthur FC on Sunday to retain their four-point lead over Auckland FC.

Lachlan Bayliss scored the only goal of the game in the 54th minute as the Jets secured an eighth consecutive win.

Auckland notched up a 5-0 win over fellow New Zealanders Wellington Phoenix, prompting coach Giancarlo Italiano to resign immediately after the match.

MOTTA, TIAGO STRIKE AS JEONBUK MOTORS WIN REVIVED SUPER CUP

Jeonbuk Motors claimed the K League Super Cup on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Dajeon Hana Citizen in Jeonju.

Bruno Motta and Tiago Orobo scored to give new coach Chung Jung-yong the trophy, which was being contested for the first time in 20 years, in his debut appearance in the dugout after replacing league-winning coach Gus Poyet. REUTERS