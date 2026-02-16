Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 16 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

KANNO, AL-DAWSARI STRIKE AS AL-HILAL DOWN AL-ETTIFAQ

Al-Hilal maintained their one-point lead over Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Friday with a 2-0 win against Al-Ettifaq.

Goals from Mohammed Kanno and Salem Al-Dawsari inside the opening 31 minutes secured victory for Simone Inzaghi's side, who move onto 53 points from 21 matches.

Al-Nassr remain in second after Cristiano Ronaldo and Ayman Yahya scored in their side's 2-0 win against hosts Al-Fateh on Saturday.

LATE FUKUDA WINNER ENSURES TOKYO VERDY REMAIN PERFECT

Tokyo Verdy handed Kashiwa Reysol a 2-1 defeat on Saturday to pick up their second win in a row in the J-League's four-month-long 100 Year Vision League tournament.

Yuya Fukuda scored in the second minute of stoppage time to move Verdy onto six points from their opening two matches, one point clear of Kawasaki Frontale in the eastern conference.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima lead the western conference on goal difference from Vissel Kobe and Nagoya Grampus after a penalty-shoot-out win over Fagiano Okayama on Saturday.

JETS SOAR TO SEVENTH WIN TO MAINTAIN GRIP ON TOP SPOT

Newcastle Jets defeated 10-man Perth Glory 3-1 on Friday to notch up a seventh consecutive win and move five points clear of second-placed Auckland FC in the A-League standings.

Lachlan Bayliss put Newcastle in front and Lachlan Rose doubled the lead before Brian Kaltack was sent off for Perth in the 67th minute. Xavier Bertoncello added Newcastle's third with Stefan Colakovski scoring a late consolation.

Adelaide United are in third following their 2-1 win on Saturday over Sydney FC, who face Auckland FC on Tuesday. REUTERS