Feb 9 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

TAYLOR HAT-TRICK KEEPS NEWCASTLE ON TOP IN AUSTRALIA

Newcastle Jets defeated Adelaide United 3-2 on Sunday to remain in pole position in the A-League standings, two points ahead of Auckland FC.

Clayton Taylor hit a hat-trick, including a 72nd minute winner, as the visitors picked up a sixth win in a row.

Auckland moved back into second place with a 1-0 win over Sydney FC thanks to Sam Cosgrove's 20th minute winner.

AL-HILAL MAINTAIN HOLD ON TOP SPOT IN SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Al-Hilal maintained their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings with a 6-0 win over Al-Okhdood to snap a run of three consecutive draws as new signing Karim Benzema hit a hat-trick.

The Riyadh-based outfit hold a one point lead over Al-Nassr, who defeated defending champions Al-Ittihad 2-0 despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Angelo.

Al-Ahli moved up to third as a 2-0 win over Al-Hazem saw Matthias Jaissle's side climb above Al-Qadsiah following their 1-1 draw with Al-Fateh.

J-LEAGUE CHAMPIONS KASHIMA SLIP TO PENALTY SHOOT-OUT LOSS

Kashima Antlers, the reigning J-League champions, lost 5-4 in a penalty shootout to FC Tokyo after a 1-1 draw on Saturday in the opening round of the 100 Year Vision League.

The four-month competition, which will initially be played on a regional basis with drawn matches decided by penalties, has been implemented to allow the J-League to realign its regular season to start in August.

Kawasaki Frontale handed Kashiwa Reysol a 5-3 defeat while Vissel Kobe needed a shootout to defeat Kyoto Sanga after a 1-1 draw. REUTERS