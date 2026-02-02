Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 2 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

LEADERS AL-HILAL HELD AGAIN IN SPL AS AL-NASSR CUT DEFICIT

Al-Hilal's Saudi Pro League lead was trimmed to three points with the defending champions held to a second successive draw as Simone Inzaghi's side drew 2-2 with Al-Qadsiah on Friday.

Salem Al-Dawsari scored in the 90th minute to earn a point for Al-Hilal after Julian Quinones had put the home side in front with 14 minutes remaining.

The draw moves Al-Hilal onto 46 points, three ahead of Al-Nassr, who secured a 3-0 win over Al-Kholood through goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman.

BAYLISS'S SECOND-HALF BRACE TAKES NEWCASTLE INTO TOP SPOT

The Newcastle Jets moved to the top of the A-League on Saturday as Mark Milligan's team handed the Brisbane Roar a 4-1 thrashing.

A second-half double from Lachlan Bayliss sealed the points for the Jets, who claimed a fifth league win in a row to move two points clear of a Sydney FC side that has played one game fewer.

Sydney cruised to a 4-1 win over local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers while Auckland FC, leaders at the start of the weekend, dropped to third as a result of their 2-1 loss against Perth Glory.

NORWICH CITY SIGN AUSTRALIA INTERNATIONAL STRIKER TOURE

Australia international Mohamed Toure has joined English Championship side Norwich City from Denmark's Randers, the club announced on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who has scored twice in five appearances for the Socceroos, has signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Canaries.

CHINESE MIDFIELDER XU MAKES MOVE TO WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Chinese midfielder Xu Bin on a free transfer, the English Premier League side confirmed on Friday.

Xu, who played in the Chinese Super League for Guangzhou FC and Qingdao West Coast, captained China to the semi-finals of the recent Under-23 Asian Cup. REUTERS