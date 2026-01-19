Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Al Hilal v Pachuca - Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. - June 26, 2025 Al Hilal's Hassan Al Tambakti in action with Pachuca's Bryan Gonzalez IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steve Roberts

Jan 19 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

AL-HILAL CONTINUE WINNING RUN WITH SECOND-HALF FIGHTBACK

Second-half goals from Hassan Al-Tambakti and Ruben Neves saw Al-Hilal come back from a goal behind to defeat Neom SC 2-1 on Sunday to secure a 12th league win in a row and maintain their grip on first place in the Saudi Pro League.

Former Al-Hilal fullback Mohammed Al-Burayk headed in the opener in the 42nd minute but Al-Tambakti volleyed in the equaliser four minutes after the interval and Neves hit the winner from the penalty spot 17 minutes later.

The win keeps Al-Hilal seven points clear of Al-Nassr, who picked up a 3-2 win over Al-Shabab.

AUCKLAND RETAIN TWO-POINT A-LEAGUE LEAD DESPITE DEFEAT

Auckland FC stayed top in the A-League despite a 2-1 defeat by Melbourne City on Friday as second-placed Sydney FC lost 2-0 to Wellington Phoenix.

Medin Memeti scored nine minutes from time to earn City all three points at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and give Sydney the opportunity to climb into pole position.

But Ufuk Talay's side went behind to Carlo Amiento's deflected free kick in the 29th minute before Rhys Youlley was sent off and Isaac Hughes headed in Wellington's second 18 minutes after the restart to leave Sydney two points adrift.

MIYASHIRO LEAVES VISSEL KOBE TO JOIN SPAIN'S LAS PALMAS

Japan winger Taisei Miyashiro has left Vissel Kobe to join Las Palmas on a six-month loan deal with an option for the Spanish club to buy the 25-year-old, the J-League club announced.

MIDFIELDER CHOW SIGNS FOR SHENZHEN PENG CITY FROM CHENGDU

England-born Taiwan international Tim Chow has left Chinese Super League side Chengdu Rongcheng to sign for Shenzhen Peng City.

The 31-year-old midfielder captained Chengdu as they secured third-place finishes in 2024 and 2025 and led the club in the Asian Champions League Elite for the first time. REUTERS