Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 12 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

AL-HILAL GO FOUR POINTS CLEAR IN SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Al-Hilal extended their lead in Saudi Arabia to four points after goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Darwin Nunez sealed a 3-0 win over Al-Hazem on Thursday, while second-placed Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Al-Qadsiah.

Julian Quinones and Nahitan Nandez gave Al-Qadsiah a two-goal lead with Cristiano Ronaldo's 81st minute penalty a consolation effort for Al-Nassr.

AUCKLAND BEAT BRISBANE TO MAINTAIN A-LEAGUE LEAD

Goals from Sam Cosgrove and Lachlan Brook gave Auckland FC a 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar on Friday as the New Zealand side maintained their two-point lead over Sydney FC in the A-League.

Sydney kept pace thanks to a 3-0 win over Macarthur FC that came courtesy of goals from Piero Quispe, Victor Campuzano and Patrick Wood.

EX-MARINERS COACH MONTGOMERY TAKES OVER AT BEIJING GUOAN

Former Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery has been appointed head coach at Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan.

The 44-year-old, who led Mariners to the A-League championship in 2023, takes over as the long-term replacement for Quique Setien after the Spaniard resigned in October.

Interim head coach Ramiro Amarelle guided the club to a fourth-place finish in the CSL and victory in the Chinese FA Cup final over Henan FC.

K LEAGUE CHAMPIONS JEONBUK SIGN DEFENDER PARK JI-SOO

South Korean champions Jeonbuk Motors have signed defender Park Ji-soo from China's Wuhan Three Towns, the club said on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who won the Chinese title with Guangzhou FC in 2019, last played in South Korea during his spell with army side Gimcheon Sangmu in 2022.

Since winning the South Korean title, Jeonbuk have seen coach Gus Poyet resign and defenders Park Jin-seob and Hong Jeong-ho leave the club. Chung Jung-yong was named the club's new coach last month. REUTERS