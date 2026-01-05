Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 5 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

NUNEZ ON TARGET AS AL-HILAL GO TOP IN SAUDI ARABIA

Al-Hilal defeated hosts Damac 2-0 on Sunday to climb above Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and into top spot in the Saudi Pro League.

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez put Simone Inzaghi's side in front in the 35th minute when he slid in at the far post to steer home Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's cross before Marcos Leonardo scored the second in the 53rd minute.

The win took Al-Hilal one point clear of Al-Nassr, who slipped to a 3-2 loss against Asian champions Al-Ahli in Jeddah on Friday.

AUCKLAND STILL TOP OF A-LEAGUE DESPITE NEWCASTLE DEFEAT

Auckland FC saw their lead in the A-League standings reduced to a point after suffering a 3-1 loss to 10-man Newcastle Jets on Thursday.

Lachlan Rose scored twice for the visitors, who picked up the points despite seeing Max Cooper sent off in the 21st minute for a second bookable offence.

Second-placed Sydney FC failed to capitalise fully on Auckland's loss as they were held 0-0 by visitors Melbourne City on Saturday.

EXPERIENCED DUO JUNG, LUDWIGSON LEAVE SOUTH KOREA'S ULSAN HD

South Korea international midfielder Jung Woo-young has confirmed his departure from K League side Ulsan HD after 18 months at the club.

Jung, who had previously won three league titles with Al-Sadd in Qatar, joined Ulsan in the summer of 2024 and helped the team claim their fifth league title before enduring a torrid 2025 as they narrowly avoided relegation.

Also departing the club is Gustav Ludwigson with the Swedish winger signing for Daejeon Citizen following the conclusion of his three-year contract with Ulsan.

JAPAN DEFENDER ANDO JOINS ST PAULI FROM AVISPA FUKUOKA

Japan defender Tomoya Ando has joined German side St Pauli from Avispa Fukuoka.

The 26-year-old, who made his international debut against Hong Kong in July, makes the move after one season with Fukuoka. REUTERS