Dec 29 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

RONALDO DOUBLE LEADS AL-NASSR TO 10TH STRAIGHT LEAGUE WIN

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Okhdood 3-0 in Riyadh on Saturday to record a 10th consecutive win in the Saudi Pro League and maintain their four-point lead over Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo scored from close range to put his side ahead in the 31st minute and doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time before Joao Felix added the third late in the game.

Al-Hilal recorded a 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej while Al-Taawon, in third, enjoyed a 2-0 victory against Al-Kholood.

YULL STRIKES LATE TO GIVE ADELAIDE WIN OVER WESTERN SYDNEY

Jonny Yull scored three minutes into stoppage time to earn Adelaide United a 3-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday that took them within five points of A-League leaders Auckland FC.

FORMER CHAMPIONS ULSAN HD TURN TO NEW COACH KIM HYUN-SEOK

Former South Korean champions Ulsan HD have appointed ex-Jeonnam Dragons boss Kim Hyun-seok as the club's head coach for the 2026 season.

Kim returns to the club where he spent two spells as a player and replaces interim coach Roh Sang-rae, who steered the club through the latter stages of a disastrous 2025 season that saw them flirt with relegation.

Roh was the club's third head coach during the just-concluded campaign, with Kim Pan-gon and Shin Tae-yong both fired during a dismal title defence.

STRIKER DUKE SIGNS FOR MACARTHUR AFTER MACHIDA DEPARTURE

Australia striker Mitchell Duke has signed for A-League side Macarthur FC after ending his three-year stint with Japan's Machida Zelvia.

The 34-year-old confirmed his departure from the Japanese outfit at the conclusion of his contract having helped the club to promotion from the second division in 2023 and to the 2025 Emperor's Cup. REUTERS