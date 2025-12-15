Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 15 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

EARLY WALATEE STRIKE KEEPS SYDNEY FC ON TOP IN A-LEAGUE

Sydney FC remained one point clear at the top of the ‍A-League ​standings as Abel Walatee's solitary goal earned Ufuk Talay's ‍side a 1-0 win over Perth Glory on Saturday.

Walatee struck from close range five minutes into the ​match ​in Perth to earn Sydney a sixth win of the season that maintains their lead over Auckland FC, who won 2-1 against Central Coast Mariners on Friday.

Brisbane Roar ‍remain in third despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Western Sydney Wanderers.

CARLINHOS HEADER ​TAKES JEF UNITED CHIBA BACK TO ⁠TOP FLIGHT

JEF United Chiba secured a 1-0 win over Tokushima Vortis to win the J2 League promotion final and move into the top flight of Japanese football for the first time in 17 years.

Brazilian forward ​Carlinhos scored the only goal of the game in the 69th minute when he powered his header ‌on the run past goalkeeper Hayate Tanaka.

Chiba, ​who finished third in the second division standings, join Mito Hollyhock and V-Varen Nagasaki in earning promotion with Yokohama FC, Shonan Bellmare and Albirex Niigata relegated.

BUCHEON FC DOWN SUWON FC TO EARN PROMOTION TO K-LEAGUE

Bucheon FC 1995 handed Suwon FC a 3-2 defeat to complete a 4-2 aggregate victory that sealed promotion to the K League's top flight last Monday.

Leading 1-0 ‍from the first leg, Bucheon increased their advantage through Rodrigo Bassani in the ​15th minute and an own goal by Hwang Jae-yun further increased the deficit.

Galego scored a minute into ​the second half to put the result beyond doubt as ‌Bucheon joined second division winners Incheon United in gaining promotion. Suwon Bluewings, meanwhile, missed out after an earlier playoff loss against ‌Jeju SK. REUTERS