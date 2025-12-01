Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dec 1 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

HOSOYA EARNS KASHIWA WIN THAT TAKES TITLE RACE TO THE WIRE

Japan international forward Mao Hosoya scored a hat-trick to lead Kashiwa Reysol to a 3-1 victory over Albirex Niigata on Sunday that takes the battle for the J-League title down to the final day of the season.

The win kept Ricardo Rodriguez's side one point behind leaders Kashima Antlers, who defeated hosts Tokyo Verdy with a 74th minute strike from distance by defender Yuta Matsumura.

Kashima will entertain Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday knowing a win will secure a record-extending ninth title for the club, while Kashiwa host Machida Zelvia.

SYDNEY RETAIN TOP SPOT DESPITE LOSS AS BRISBANE CLIMB TABLE

Sydney FC held on to top spot in the A-League standings despite falling to a 1-0 loss against derby rivals Western Sydney United on Saturday, while Brisbane Roar moved up to second with a 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory.

Samuel Klein netted for Brisbane in the third minute to earn them their third win of the season. Victory dropped to the bottom of the 11-team standings.

Sydney remain one point clear of Brisbane despite their loss to Alou Guol's goal. Auckland FC slipped to third after a 2-1 loss against Newcastle Jets.

SUWON LOSS ENSURES ULSAN NARROWLY AVOID RELEGATION PLAYOFFS

Suwon FC missed the opportunity to climb out of the relegation playoff places in the K-League on Sunday. Their 1-0 loss to Gwangju FC ensured deposed champions Ulsan HD narrowly avoided dropping into the drop zone.

Ulsan, who have endured a slump in form since winning the title last year, finished the season in third in the relegation group despite a 1-0 loss to Jeju SK, one spot and two points ahead of Suwon, who will now face Bucheon FC in the playoffs.

Jeju's win over Ulsan was not enough to prevent their involvement in the two-legged playoffs, and they will take on Suwon Bluewings.

UAE WITHDRAW BID TO HOST 2031 ASIAN CUP FINALS

The United Arab Emirates Football Association announced on Thursday that it had withdrawn its bid to host the 2031 Asian Cup finals.

The Gulf state was one of seven bids to have submitted an expression of interest in March to the Asian Football Confederation to host the tournament.

Australia, India, Indonesia, Kuwait and South Korea have all indicated their desire to host the finals. Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have also submitted a combined Central Asian bid. REUTERS