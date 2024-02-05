DOHA - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

SOUTH KOREA TO FACE JORDAN FOR ASIAN CUP FINAL BERTH

Son Heung-min earned South Korea a spot in the last four of the Asian Cup in Qatar after his extra-time free kick downed Australia 2-1 in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Jurgen Klinsmann's side will face Jordan for a place in Saturday's final after Hwang Hee-chan's stoppage-time penalty cancelled out Craig Goodwin's first-half volley to keep South Korean hopes of a first Asian Cup since 1960 alive.

Jordan defeated Tajikistan 1-0 to reach the last four for the first time.

LATE PENALTY SEES IRAN DEFEAT ASIAN CUP FAVOURITES JAPAN

Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored from the penalty spot six minutes into stoppage time to secure a come-from-behind 2-1 win over favourites Japan to reach the semi-finals.

Hidemasa Morita had given Japan the lead in the 28th minute but Mohammed Mohebbi levelled 10 minutes into the second half.

Iran will next face hosts and defending champions Qatar, who progressed to the last four with a penalty shoot-out win over Uzbekistan after a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

OMAN APPOINT EX-CZECH COACH SILHAVY TO REPLACE IVANKOVIC

Oman have appointed former Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy to replace Branko Ivankovic after the Croat's contract was not extended following their elimination in the group phase of the Asian Cup.

The Oman Football Association announced the 62-year-old had signed a two-year deal on Thursday.

WELLINGTON RETAIN TOP SPOT DESPITE DRAW WITH BRISBANE

Wellington Phoenix remain two points clear in Australia despite being held 1-1 by Brisbane Roar on Friday.

Wellington looked on course to take all three points thanks to Bozhidar Kraev's goal in the 51st minute but Corey Brown pulled Brisbane level in the 94th minute.

Central Coast Mariners moved to within two points of the leaders with a 4-0 thrashing of Adelaide United and are level with Melbourne Victory, who drew 1-1 with Newcastle Jets. REUTERS