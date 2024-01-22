The week in Asian football

Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Group E - Jordan v South Korea - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 20, 2024 Jordan's Yazan Al Arab reacts after he scores an own goal and South Korea's second REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photp
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Group F - Kyrgyzstan v Saudi Arabia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 21, 2024 Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al Shehri in action with Kyrgyzstan's Nurdoolot Stalbekov REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Group C - Hong Kong v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 19, 2024 Iran's Mehdi Taremi in action with Hong Kong's Matt Orr REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Group B - Syria v Australia - Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 18, 2024 Australia players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Group D - Iraq v Japan - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 19, 2024 Japan's Wataru Endo scores their first goal REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo
Updated
43 min ago
Published
43 min ago

Talking points from the week in Asian football:

QATAR MAINTAIN PERFECT START TO ASIAN CUP TITLE DEFENCE

Defending champions and tournaments hosts Qatar became the first nation to progress to the last 16 of the Asian Cup, where they have been joined by Australia, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar's 1-0 win over Tajikistan followed their opening 3-0 victory over Lebanon and guaranteed progress to the next round.

Australia beat Syria 1-0 to advance while Iran's 1-0 victory over Hong Kong took them through. Saudi Arabia secured their berth with a 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan.

Pre-tournament favourites Japan suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Iraq while South Korea needed a stoppage time own goal from Yazan Al Arab to claim a 2-2 draw with Jordan.

SOUTH KOREANS LOSE FIRST-CHOICE GOALKEEPER KIM

South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu has been ruled out for the remainder of the Asian Cup after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during training.

Coach Juergen Klinsmann confirmed on Friday his first-choice goalkeeper will miss the rest of the tournament as the Koreans look to win the title for the first time in 64 years.

"We're very sad about Seung-gyu's injury but it's part of sport, it happens in tournaments but we have to move on," Klinsmann said.

"We keep him in our thoughts and we fight for him. What I told the team was that we are here and we have a mission, that is to stay till the end of the tournament."

WELLINGTON STAY TOP IN AUSTRALIA AFTER LATE RUFER PENALTY

Wellington Phoenix held Melbourne Victory 1-1 on Friday as the New Zealand-based club maintained their slender lead in Australia despite playing the second period with 10 men after Tim Payne was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Alex Rufer's 95th minute penalty cancelled out Connor Chapman's 78th minute opener to earn Wellington a share of the points.

"We knew going into halftime it was going to be a battle," said Rufer. "We conceded a poor goal but ... we knew we'd get a chance and (the penalty) was the chance. We took it and we're really, really happy with the point."

CHINESE SIDE DALIAN PRO CLOSES DUE TO 'HISTORICAL DEBTS'

Chinese Super League club Dalian Pro announced on Wednesday their dissolution with immediate effect after failing to be granted a licence for the upcoming season.

The club, once coached by Rafa Benitez, finished 15th in the 16-team top flight last season to avoid relegation but will not participate in the new campaign.

"Despite the efforts of many parties, the club was unable to operate normally due to historical debts that could not be resolved and ultimately failed to pass the league admission for the 2024 season," Dalian said in a statement. REUTERS

