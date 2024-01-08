HONG KONG - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

LATE FOLAMI WINNER TAKES MELBOURNE VICTORY CLEAR AT TOP

Ben Folami struck six minutes into injury time to earn Melbourne Victory a 3-2 win over Perth Glory that took Tony Popovic's side two points clear at the top of the A-League standings on Saturday.

Folami struck in the 96th minute after Kaelan Majekodunmi looked to have earned Perth a point with his 89th minute goal as Victory maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Victory moved onto 23 points, two clear of Wellington Phoenix who drew 2-2 with Adelaide United on Thursday with Western Sydney Wanderers remaining in third despite their 1-0 loss against Central Coast Mariners.

MIDFIELDER LEE ON TARGET AS KLINSMANN'S KOREANS DOWN IRAQ

Lee Jae-sung struck from distance to earn South Korea a 1-0 win over Iraq in Abu Dhabi as the nations finalised their preparations for the Asian Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on Friday.

Lee bent his 40th minute shot from the edge of the area into the top corner to notch up a sixth win in a row for Juergen Klinsmann's team.

The Koreans, who are aiming to win the continental title for the first time since 1960, have been drawn to face Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain in Group E and begin their campaign on Jan. 15. Iraq will play Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam in Group D.

GOALKEEPER RYAN REMAINS DOUBTFUL FOR INDIA CLASH SAYS ARNOLD

Australia coach Graham Arnold admitted Maty Ryan remains a doubt for his side's Asian Cup opener against India in Qatar on Saturday as the goalkeeper continues his recovery from a fractured cheekbone.

Adelaide United goalkeeper Joe Gauci started in goal in Australia's 2-0 win over Bahrain in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and the 23-year-old is likely to retain his position in the team when the Socceroos meet Igor Stimac's side.

"He'll be touch-and-go but he's training fully and it's great to have him here for his experience," Arnold said of Ryan, who suffered the injury playing for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar last month.

JAPANESE CHAMPIONS VISSEL KOBE CONFIRM MATA DEPARTURE

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has left recently crowned Japanese champions Vissel Kobe following the expiration of his contract, the club announced on Saturday.

Mata signed a four-month deal midway through the season and was part of the Kobe squad that won the J.League title for the first time, making a solitary appearance.

"I am very happy to have been part of the club's historic moment in winning the league for the first time," Mata said in a statement. "I will never forget the memories we made together." REUTERS