The stars of '77

EDMUND WEE, 63

The youngest of the starting XI, "Wonder Wee" was only 19 when he dislodged Eric Paine midway through the 1977 campaign. Played full-time in Hong Kong from 1981 to 1989. Worked as a sales executive and then later drove a taxi.

HASLI IBRAHIM, 72

Fortified the right side of the Singapore backline with reliable performances. Former teammates say he is suffering from ill health.

SYED MUTALIB, 67

A no-nonsense defender known for his ferocious, tough-tackling style. After a car crash in 1983 curtailed his playing career, he opened a nasi briyani restaurant, but has since retired.

SAMAD ALLAPITCHAY, 72

Captain of the Singapore teams who played in seven Malaysia Cup finals from 1975 to 1981, he became an icon for his unshakeable displays at the heart of defence, which earned him the nickname "Rock of Gibraltar". One of only 12 players to earn 100 or more caps.

ROBERT SIM, 69

Known for his fitness, Sim was an uncompromising full-back whose nickname was "Char Kway Teow Man" because he often sent opponents flying the same way a hawker would fry up the local noodle dish.

V. KHANISEN, 66

One half of a formidable central midfield pairing, Khanisen retired from football in 1984, earned his pilot's licence a year later and joined Singapore Airlines. He has since retired.

ZAINAL ABIDIN, 68

The other half of Singapore's midfield engine played for Terengganu, and continued to reside in Malaysia. He is said to be living in Melaka now.

MOHAMED NOH

A reserved character who was thrust into the spotlight because of his skill and good looks, "Mat Noh" walked away from football in 1981 at the age of 26. He became a deeply religious man until his death at the age of 67 last September.

QUAH KIM SONG, 70

Scored a brace in the 1977 final. The youngest of the legendary Quah brothers, he was known for his speed and was dubbed "Quicksilver Quah". He later moved into football administration until 2010.

DOLLAH KASSIM

Earned the nickname "Gelek King" for his superlative dribbling. Moved into coaching briefly before working as an analyst with Singapore Pools. Died in 2010 aged 61, after suffering a heart attack a year prior during an exhibition game, which left him in a coma.

S. RAJAGOPAL, 72

Famously known as "The Camel" for his stamina and galloping runs down the flanks, he is best remembered for his "banana kicks" from corners and set-pieces. He was the director of a logistics firm before retiring and recently relocated to the Philippines.

NASIR JALIL

Nicknamed "Crazy Horse" for his boundless energy, he went on to play for Terengganu from 1981 until his retirement in 1988, when he decided to stay on there and become a religious teacher. Died in 2011 aged 55, after a seven-year battle with a brain tumour.

LIM TENG SAI, 69

Famously came off the bench in the final against Penang to replace captain Samad at half-time and kept Penang's dangerous attack at bay.

CHOO SENG QUEE (HEAD COACH)

A charismatic, verbose, deeply religious, superstitious man and a scholar of the game. Groomed most of the players in the 1977 team since they were teens, and for the achievement was named Coach of the Year in 1978.

Accidentally cut his foot with a razor in early 1977 and ignored the wound as it turned septic and eventually needed an amputation. Died in 1983 after kidney problems.

N. GANESAN (FAS CHAIRMAN)

Helmed the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) from 1974 to 1981, and widely credited as the driving force behind Singapore football's rise in the 70s. Wooed Choo back to coach Singapore after a decade despite objections from some in the local scene. Died in 2015 at the age of 82, after suffering a stroke in 2011.