The season starts now for Man City, says returning boss Pep Guardiola

LONDON – Pep Guardiola is back but it seemed like Manchester City did not miss their manager.

The English Premier League champions have started their title defence in ominous form, being the only team who have won all four of their games so far.

The last two victories – 2-1 at Sheffield United and 5-1 over Fulham at the Etihad – were achieved even without Guardiola, who took a leave of absence as he recovered from a back surgery.

But if there were any team who may be able to stop them, it could be the in-form West Ham United playing at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Guardiola, however, is not too concerned and raring to go.

“The season starts right now after the first international break,” he said on Friday.

“The transfer window is over, kids back to school. Everyone knows exactly in ten months what will happen. The fact is... the real season starts now, a lot of competitions. Go for it.”

David Moyes’ West Ham are surprisingly in fourth after three wins and a draw, and are just two points behind City.

This is their best start to a Premier League campaign since 1999-2000 and the Conference League winners have built on their impressive end to last season with wins over tough opponents like Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hammers could also win four league games in a row for the first time since November 2021, but Guardiola is confident as he is unbeaten in his 14 Premier League games against West Ham, winning 12.

Injury problems may hinder them, however.

Key playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is sidelined for the long term, while Guardiola confirmed that Jack Grealish, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic are also all unavailable.

On a positive note, Matheus Nunes, who joined on the last day of the transfer window, could make his debut.

“He can play in the holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, fullback with his physicality,” added the City boss of his new acquisition. “He has to improve the first contact, first touch. Try with the ball like Kevin...

“He will learn to be more precise in simple things, The way we train, he will get.”

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, with a leading six goals so far, is seeking to increase his tally especially after netting a hat-trick against Fulham.

For the Hammers, Moyes will hope that his side can clinch a first win over City since September 2015, before Guardiola took charge.

“We really enjoyed the international break because of the start to the season we’ve had,” said the Scot, whose side have lost only one of their last six Premier League matches.

“The club have backed us to get lots of really good players and we’re building another good team to go again.”