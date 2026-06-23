The president will see you now: Mexico’s World Cup duck meets Sheinbaum

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MEXICO CITY – Merlin, the pet duck in a mini Mexico shirt who has become a viral sensation and an unofficial mascot of the World Cup, met Mexico’s president on June 22.

The duck waddled on to the stage at the start of Claudia Sheinbaum’s regular morning press conference, took a seat where ministers and officials are usually seen, and unfazed by the occasion, let out a few quacks.

“We feel very honoured to be here with the president, it is an honour for us to stand before you and for the whole world to see the beautiful side of Mexico,” said Karla Gomez, Merlin’s owner.

Merlin’s fame was ignited during street celebrations after the co-hosts beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening game on June 11, when the costumed duck was seen wandering among the crowd on the capital’s bustling Reforma avenue. Since then, Merlin has become one of the stars of the World Cup.

Gomez said she is looking to make Merlin a registered trademark and that his newfound fame can help their family, especially her eldest son who suffers from mental illness.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum (second from left) posing for a photo with the family of Merlin on June 22. PHOTO: REUTERS

Sheinbaum said Merlin’s family will receive assistance without providing details.

“Today we brought the family that has Merlin the duck as their pet, because he has been a symbol of the World Cup, a symbol of what Mexican families stand for, of who we are as Mexican families, and that is above all else; it is what the world is seeing from Mexico today,” Sheinbaum said.

Merlin waddles into Mexico City’s Chinatown on June 16, turning heads along the way. PHOTO: REUTERS

Gomez described Merlin as the “boss” of her business as a streetside beverage vendor. She said Merlin has a balanced diet but enjoys a carnitas pork taco on Sundays.

Merlin is two years old and came into the family as a gift from a customer. He usually wears shoes to protect his little webbed feet because, according to Gomez, he loves to walk. REUTERS