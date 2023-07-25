The new way forward for Spurs under Ange Postecoglou

SINGAPORE – If Tottenham Hotspur’s training session on Tuesday was anything to go by, the London club’s fans can expect an exciting brand of football under new manager Ange Postecoglou this season.

As the Australian drilled his players in an hour-long session at the National Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s friendly against the Lion City Sailors, many among the 6,080 fans were audibly and visibly excited.

The refreshing style, which focuses on moving the ball quickly up the field towards goal, provides a stark contrast to the tedious and dull football under Nuno Espirito Santo, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte in recent seasons.

The Postecoglou era promises to bring a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play, as described by chairman Daniel Levy when the former Celtic manager was announced as Spurs’ new boss in June.

Like the fans, the players are welcoming the new approach. So much so that Spurs’ midfielder Oliver Skipp cut short his summer break after winning the European Under-21 Championship with England to return earlier than expected for pre-season training.

At the pre-match press conference at the National Stadium, the 22-year-old said working under Postecoglou was “really exciting” as they are being “proactive” in their style of play.

He added: “I think players have enjoyed pre-season. We’ve been working hard but as a player when you see the balls come out all the time, it’s really exciting. We’ve enjoyed working hard but also we’ve tried to implement what the manager wants.

“It’s exciting, being front foot is something a lot of players want, so the whole team has bought into it. We need to keep working to improve. There are going to be times when it doesn’t really go right at the start but for sure pressing and playing forward and being proactive fits my game well.

“There will be opportunities to show this through the season and we’ve got to try and implement these features into our game.”

Whether it was with the Brisbane Roar in Australia, in the J-League with Yokohama F. Marinos or with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, Postecoglou’s teams were known for dominating possession and praised for their fluid movements and short passing style.

Hard work, intensity, bravery on the ball and trusting the process – his process – is what Postecoglou will expect from his charges at Spurs. Tuesday’s session may have been only 60 minutes, but it was every bit as relentless as Postecoglou would expect his team to be, when the English Premier League season kicks off in August.