The Modest Maestro – Why Cesc Fabregas’ personality is driving Como’s fairy-tale rise

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In this series, The Straits Times highlights the players or teams to watch in the world of sport. Today, we focus on Cesc Fabregas, who is pushing Como to the brink of European history.

Coach Cesc Fabregas has said that he is "very involved and attached to Como" and does not see himself leaving the club in the near future.

Cesc Fabregas has transformed Como from a club that were in Serie C as recently as 2021 into serious contenders for European football in Serie A, and the reasons for his success go far beyond the tactics board.

What stands out is the 39-year-old Spaniard’s personality – a rare mix of humility, infectious passion and an ability to make every player feel part of something bigger than themselves.

In an era when many young coaches chase instant results, Fabregas has built a culture of patience, belief and continuous growth at a club that had gone bankrupt in 2017.

That approach has earned him the Enzo Bearzot Award as Italy’s Coach of the Year – the first time a non-Italian has won the prestigious honour – and left Como sitting in sixth in Serie A as of this week, three points off fourth with three games left and firmly on track for a historic European qualification.

The Bearzot Award, presented in April, recognised Fabregas not just for results but for the way he has achieved them. Accepting it, he refused to take personal credit.

“This isn’t just an individual award,” he said, as per the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) website.

“But an award for the city of Como because you can’t get anywhere on your own. I’m honoured; it also belongs to the city of Como... I’m very attached to this project, which is very important. You can never say never, but at the moment, I think it’s very unlikely I’ll leave Como.”

The words capture the essence of his leadership – modest, collective and deeply rooted in the community.

Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi has called him “our pillar”, noting an alignment of ambition and culture that makes the project feel like a family endeavour rather than a job.

That sense of belonging has been crucial in motivating a squad that, until recently, had rarely experienced Serie A pressure. Fabregas started out as a youth coach before taking interim charge of the first team in late 2023 when the club were still rebuilding, even opening the training-ground gates himself at 6.30am in the early days.

Two-and-a-half years later, after a Coppa Italia semi-final, second leg against Inter Milan in April when Como blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2, he refused to criticise his players.

“I used to open the gate of the training camp at 6.30am... Now we are here, so I might be a bit angry when we make a poor performance… but I cannot be angry tonight,” he said, per the Football Italia website. “I’ve won a lot and lost a lot in my career, so I know it is all part of the process.”

He draws on his own playing past – mainly in the English Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea – to connect with the squad. After the same Inter tie, Fabregas also referenced Jurgen Klopp losing seven Cup finals, saying: “But he is one of the best coaches in history.”

The message was clear – setbacks are merely steps, not endings.

Fabregas’ motivational style is direct and emotional. After a 2-1 win at Fiorentina in September 2025, he delivered a rousing dressing-room speech that was shared by Como’s social media account.

“We need to believe in each other,” he said to his multilingual squad in English.

“If we play like this, believe me when I say, I identify good things. We keep going, but we need to be brave. We need to play with character all the time. We need identity, we need to keep growing. We need to believe in each other . The message is – keep growing and we’ll be better.”

He is a coach who sells belief rather than fear. He demands intensity, yet frames every demand as part of a shared journey. Players respond because they feel valued, not merely instructed.

Nowhere is this clearer than in his handling of young talent. Fabregas has handed significant roles to prospects such as Nico Paz, 21, and 23-year-olds Martin Baturina and Maximo Perrone, putting his faith in them even against giants like Inter and Juventus.

After the recent Cup loss, he declared: “We are one of the top three or four teams in Europe who play the most Under-23 players. I was captain of Arsenal at age 21 with Arsene Wenger, who used a lot of young players. I’m learning now as a coach that it is really not easy, so I can only be pleased with them.”

He understands the difficulty because he lived it. Promoted to Gunners skipper at 21, Fabregas now draws on that experience to nurture the next generation.

This youth-first philosophy is central to Como’s identity and long-term vision. While the club fight for a top-five finish, Fabregas refuses to obsess over the table.

“I don’t know what position we are in the table, because I haven’t checked since the start of the season,” he said, after a narrow 4-3 Serie A loss to Inter in April. “My team once again proved it is courageous, eager and, even in defeat, showed character.”

Even after the Cup exit, he insisted: “Are we on the same level as Inter? No, but we are close... where we started this journey 2½ years ago, now we are challenging to enter the Coppa Italia final.”

The realism is refreshing. He acknowledges the gap to serial winners yet refuses to let it define the project. Instead, he focuses on steady growth, identity and to “keep going”.

That mindset has turned heads across Europe. Yet Fabregas remains grounded. He turned down interest from other clubs last summer because he is “very involved and attached to Como”.

“It is true that I was contacted last year, but I decided to stay because I love this club. I am very happy with what I can do and what we are achieving at Como,” he said in April.

A return to the Premier League for the former Arsenal and Chelsea man is not impossible, however.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world,” Fabregas told The Telegraph just this week.

“I felt it as a player. But (Jose) Mourinho told me one day when I was at Chelsea: ‘I still have 30 years to work’. So I could be here (Como) for 10 years and you can still go to the Premier League in 12, 15 years.

“Football is so unpredictable; it changes in one second. So let’s enjoy the moment. It’s beautiful what we are living here (in Como). Let’s see what the future holds.”

As the 2025-26 season enters its final stretch, Como’s place in the European conversation is no longer a surprise. They have a chance to secure at least Europa League football – if they finish fifth – and possibly the Champions League if they surge into the top four.

The achievement is historic but the real story is how Fabregas has done it – by building belief, trusting youth, demanding character and reminding everyone – from academy kids to senior internationals – that they are part of something lasting.