The dream is still alive, says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

LONDON – Arsenal have at least taken the English Premier League title race to the final day of the season, but the omens are not good for Mikel Arteta’s team if they are to stop Manchester City making history.

City’s nervy 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on May 14, their eighth league victory in a row, means they arrive at the final day of the campaign with a two-point lead over the Gunners.

Victory over West Ham United at home on May 19 would seal a fourth successive title for Pep Guardiola’s side – an unprecedented feat in English football.

Arsenal, who have barely put a foot wrong since the turn of the year, host Everton needing a win and a huge favour from West Ham if they are to claim their first title for 20 years.

But it is already a far cry from last season when Arteta’s men collapsed under City’s relentless charge in the closing weeks, and Guardiola’s seasoned winners clinched the title by five points having wrapped it up well before the finale.

“The dream is still alive – It is possible,” insisted the Arsenal boss on May 17.

“Once we are there (on Sunday) we just have to live the moment... for that dream to happen we have to win and then we have to hope for West Ham to help us.

“It is one of the biggest weeks for many of us. Now is the most important moment. We are excited and can’t wait for Sunday. We are very optimistic in terms of outcome.

“The hope is there. We have to do our job because Everton will be tough.”

Arsenal will live in hope, but City are in familiar territory and are masters at closing the deal.

Nine times has the Premier League title race gone to the final day with City involved in the last four, each time being crowned champions. No team starting the final day below first place have won the title.

City beat West Ham 2-0 at home in 2014 to seal the title under Manuel Pellegrini but it has not always been that straightforward. In 2012, they needed Sergio Aguero’s stoppage-time goal to claim a 3-2 win over Queen’s Park Rangers and deny Manchester United – an “Agueroooo” moment etched in English football folklore.

Then in 2022 they trailed Aston Villa 2-0 at home on the final day but hit back with three goals in six minutes to make Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers academic.

“By no stretch of the imagination is this won,” said City captain Kyle Walker, suggesting that such a high-pressure match will always be unpredictable.

“Could there be another twist? Who knows? Until the final whistle has gone against West Ham, that’s when I will visualise hopefully walking up to get the trophy.”

Arsenal will hold out a little more hope as their goal difference is one better than City’s, meaning should they beat Everton and City draw, the Gunners would take the title.

Meanwhile, there are other issues to be sorted out.

Aston Villa, who are at Crystal Palace, have sewn up fourth place and qualification for the Champions League but fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur need a point at relegated Sheffield United to be certain of fifth and Europa League football.