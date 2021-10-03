The Business of Sport: City Football Group building a global empire on and off the field

In this series, The Straits Times examines how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the sports industry and its future.

Manchester City's players at The Parc des Princes, in Paris, on Sept 28, 2021.
Manchester City's players at The Parc des Princes, in Paris, on Sept 28, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    41 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - With three English Premier League titles in the last four campaigns, Manchester City have cemented their status as a modern-day heavyweight in English football. And while Pep Guardiola and his charges are hard at work hoping to continue their success this season, the club's owners City Football Group (CFG) are setting their sights on a global empire.

The goal is to combine an international brand with an interest in local markets, and grow City's commercial income so that they are not solely dependent on investments from Abu Dhabi alone.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 