The Business of Sport: City Football Group building a global empire on and off the field

SINGAPORE - With three English Premier League titles in the last four campaigns, Manchester City have cemented their status as a modern-day heavyweight in English football. And while Pep Guardiola and his charges are hard at work hoping to continue their success this season, the club's owners City Football Group (CFG) are setting their sights on a global empire.

The goal is to combine an international brand with an interest in local markets, and grow City's commercial income so that they are not solely dependent on investments from Abu Dhabi alone.