The boys are fully behind Erik ten Hag, says Manchester United’s Scott McTominay

MANCHESTER – Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay insists that the team is “fully behind the manager” Erik ten Hag and the atmosphere in the dressing room is not “toxic” like under some previous bosses.

He made the comments ahead of Bayern Munich’s visit to Old Trafford on Dec 12, with an early exit in Europe sure to put more scrutiny on ten Hag.

United’s future in this season’s Champions League hangs by a thread. Only victory against the German champions will give United any chance of progress to the last 16 and even then, they need FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray to draw their final Group A match.

Ten Hag tried to argue after victory over Chelsea last week that United’s season has not reached crisis-mode.

But the Dutchman’s hopes that a turning point had been reached were short-lived as a 3-0 defeat at home by Bournemouth on Dec 9 saw a troubled campaign reach a new low.

The Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League after seven defeats in their opening 16 games.

Asked how the team could stall the cycle of managers being dismissed at Old Trafford, McTominay said: “It is the players’ responsibility. We know that as well.

“We have big characters in the dressing room. It is not like the other managers when it has been toxic at times. The boys are firmly behind the manager.

“Players can get lost in translation, we just want to do well for the football club. It is as simple as that.”

Last week, United banned reporters from ESPN, Sky Sports, the Mirror and the Manchester Evening News from a press conference for publishing stories “without contacting us first to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise”.

The stories were largely about ten Hag losing segments of the dressing room.

He slammed his side’s inconsistency after the chastening loss to Bournemouth.

Asked why his team have struggled to replicate any semblance of the consistency of last season, which saw them finish third in the Premier League, win the League Cup and reach the FA Cup final, the Dutchman said on Dec 11: “We had a regular team, not so many changes. Especially in our backline. That helps you. You get the routines in.

“We have to wait for that. I think it is personnel. We are not the only team. I see inconsistency from other teams in the Premier League.”

No English side has ever conceded as many as the 14 goals that ten Hag’s men have in five Champions League group games.