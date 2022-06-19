The 'best of the Quahs' turns 80

The football-crazy bunch were glued to their phones or iPads. Suddenly, there was a collective sigh of dismay as Singapore lost again and missed out on a rare Asian Cup appearance after a defeat by Tajikistan.

And while mulling over the whys and hows of yet another disappointment for the Lions, master of ceremonies Brian Richmond lifted the mood with sound bytes and banter about local football on June 11, reminding the crowd that in 1966, Singapore had qualified for the Asian Games semi-finals.

It was coincidence that on that merry night at the Singapore Recreation Club, about 150 diners had assembled to celebrate the 80th birthday of the star of that Singapore team at the Bangkok Games - Quah Kim Lye.

As Richmond's superlatives flowed, we were reminded about how Quah poached three goals in the 5-0 annihilation of South Vietnam to lift Singapore into the quarter-finals, eventually finishing fourth.

Kim Lye's older brother Kim Swee and Majid Ariff bagged the other goals, and with that enlightening episode an interesting debate ensued: Who was the best footballer among the Quahs?

After all, there was also tough tackler Kim Beng, a pillar in defence; Kim Swee, who revelled in his deceptive bursts of speed and headed goals; Kim Siak was the measured midfield maestro manning the controls, and mercurial Kim Song scored some of the greatest goals in Singapore's history.

As the debate meandered, the contenders were narrowed down to three. Then Kim Swee, the choice of former national team manager Patrick Ang, fell to the sidelines.

It was down to a straight fight between Kim Lye, 10 years older, and Kim Song. No doubt the duo had also "assisted" each other for some magical goals during the Quah family's 32-year reign in the national team.

No final verdict seemed in sight. The deadlock was broken only when Kim Song ruled in favour of his sibling.

He announced: "All of you just heard about how Lye scored his fabulous goal in the hat-trick in 1966. That alone should put him ahead of me. I salute him."

Kim Lye was the fifth of Quah Heck Hock's sons to don national colours, after a historic trend started by No. 2 brother Kim Beng in 1952, followed by Kim Swee, Kim Choon (briefly) and Kim Siak.

After him came the speed demon Kim Song, who also brought the Quah football chapter to a close in 1983.

Ironically, eldest brother Kim Thuan dreaded football but enjoyed golf, and youngest brother Kim Tiong shunned football and was a national track and field athlete with a SEA Games gold and silver medal.

Sisters Theresa, Doreen and Rosa (living in Trinidad) also played football for the national women's team.

Kim Lye's biggest heartbreak?

Losing to South Vietnam in the 1973 South-east Asian Peninsular Games in Singapore.

Singapore were leading through his goal in the 61st minute but South Vietnam equalised two minutes later due to a defensive error.

In the ensuing penalty shoot-out, Singapore lost 5-3 and missed out on the final, which Burma won by beating South Vietnam 3-2.

Kim Lye, who was Singapore's top scorer at the Games, could only watch the last 10 minutes from the bench after he suffered a left knee injury.

"I was in tears at the final whistle. I couldn't believe what I saw. I was already thinking of headlines about me after the goal," he said.

"Mind you, I had retired from football and was out for almost two years. I came back mainly because of my wife Shirley's plea and Song's intercession for a national cause."

For the grandfather of three, the Bangkok hat-trick is memorable.

The moment he treasures most?

"When I played for coach Kim Swee, with brothers Kim Siak and Kim Song in a Malaysian Chinese Football Association Cup final against Perak and scored five goals in the 8-0 record whitewash".

Scoring goals was second nature to Kim Lye.