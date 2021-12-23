Football: Thailand have the upperhand over Vietnam, thanks to Chanathip's double

SINGAPORE - Widely regarded as the region’s best footballer, five-time champions Thailand’s most valuable gem in their pack of diamonds – captain Chanathip Songkrasin – had used sparingly thus far in the Suzuki Cup.

On Thursday (Dec 23), in front of 7,365 fans at the National Stadium, the diminutive 1.58m star was at his glittering best, scoring a brace in Thailand’s 2-0 win over Vietnam in the semi-final, first leg of the Asean Football Federation Championship.

The only blot on the night for the 28-year-old who was named Man of the Match, was his 85th-minute penalty miss that denied him his first-ever hat-trick for Thailand.

In the Thais’ four group matches, Chanathip, who plays in Japan for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, had featured for only 142 minutes - in the 4-0 and 2-1 victories over Myanmar and the Philippines respectively.

And with Vietnam yet to concede a single goal at the tournament, Thailand coach Alexandre Polking banked on his playmaker, who was crowned the best player at the 2014 and 2016 edition of the Suzuki Cup.

And he delivered.

Damagingly for defending champions Vietnam, this was their first loss to Asean opponents under South Korean coach Park Hang-seo. In 20 matches prior to this defeat, they had 15 wins and five draws against regional opponents.

In a high quality game between two top sides, it was ironic that the game’s opener arrived after a series of comedic errors in the 14th minute.

After a free kick just outside the Thailand penalty box was cleared, the War Elephants broke on the counter.

While Thanawat Suengchitthawon had miscued his pass to Chanathip, Vietnam defender Nguyen Phong Hong Duy somehow slipped as the ball inadvertently fell his way.

Chanathip then ran through and won the race to the loose ball against Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Nguyen Manh, whose rushed clearance cannoned off the Thai and trickled into the net.

Almost as if they were making up for the way they scored their opener, Thailand’s second came in stunning fashion in the 23rd minute.

Starting a brilliant team move in midfield, Chanathip exchanged quick neat passes with Teerasil Dangda and Sarach Yooyen before he ran through and drove his effort into the bottom left corner of the net.

Chanathip’s perfect night was ruined late on when he missed a chance to net his hat-trick from the spot.

In the 84th minute, Thailand had been awarded a penalty after substitute Supachai Chaided had been brought down by Do Duy Manh. Chanathip’s effort was palmed away by Manh.

The save sparked a loud roar from the red army of Vietnamese fans in attendance, who knew that despite Chanathip’s heroics, the tie was still well and truly alive.

The scoreline would have been tough for the Viets to digest, given that they hit the post twice and had several chances to get on the scoresheet. They were also denied a spot-kick of their own when the referee waved away cries of handball in added time.

But they will get their chance for redemption in the second leg on Sunday (Dec 26).