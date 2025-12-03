SEA Games 2025: Thailand get off to perfect start with thrashing of Timor-Leste

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Yotsakorn Burapha scoring the opening goal as Thailand defeated Timor-Leste 6-1 in their SEA Games football match.

– Thailand got off to a perfect start in Group A of the SEA Games football tournament on Dec 3 by thrashing Timor-Leste 6-1.

At the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, it was the hosts who were the far more superior team and they had a point to prove in front of their home fans.

However, they had to patient and wait till just before half-time to take the lead through Yotsakorn Burapha, the Hougang United striker on loan from Chonburi FC.

It was a different story after the break as the floodgates opened.

Yotsakorn scored two more goals in the 71st and 72nd minutes to complete his hat-trick, while teammates Siraphop Wandee, Iklas Sanron and Kakana Khamyok also got on the score sheet.

With the score at 6-0, Timor-Leste got a consolation goal via Palamito Caffin in injury time and the Thais cruised to build momentum ahead of their clash against Singapore on Dec 11.

Singapore will open their campaign against the Timorese on Dec 6. The top teams and best runners-up from the three groups will qualify for the last four.

Thai coach Thawatchai Damrong-Ongtrakul said before their 6-1 win that his team’s only target is gold, after losing the last two finals to Vietnam (2022) and Indonesia (2023).

“Our aim is very clear – we want to win the gold medal,” he said via the Bangkok Post. “Thailand have not won football gold at the SEA Games for some time (since 2017). Now that we are hosts, we have prepared extensively over the past months.

“To win the SEA Games, you must play four tough matches. We plan to rotate players wisely to keep the squad fresh. The first step is to finish top of the group, then focus on the semi-finals and final.

“The SEA Games is the biggest sporting event in South-east Asia. We want to bring back the title and restore faith in Thai football across the region. Hosting the Games after many years is a special opportunity and we want to make our fans proud .”

Earlier in the day, the tournament kicked off with Vietnam securing a 2-1 victory over Laos.

The Viets, who won bronze at the previous Games, clinched three points in Group B thanks to a brace from Nguyen Dinh Bac, either side of Khampane Douangvilay’s goal for Laos.

Vietnam dominated possession and had the better chances from the start, but they were up against a side who made it tough for them with a low-block defence.

The opener came close to the half-hour mark, when Bac slotted the ball home following a pass into the box.

While the goal should have given them some confidence, their lead was short-lived as Douangvilay equalised moments later from close range.

The key moment in the match then came in the 60th minute amid controversy.

Bac scored after dribbling past two defenders but it was initially ruled out as he was deemed to be obstructing the Laos goalkeeper, according to a report from the VnExpress.

However, following protests from the Vietnamese players, the referee reversed the decision and Vietnam went 2-1 up until the final whistle.