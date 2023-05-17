Thai FA apologises for SEA Games final brawls

PHNOM PENH – Thai football chiefs apologised on Wednesday and promised “severe punishments” for wrongdoers after brawls marred the SEA Games football final against Indonesia in Cambodia.

Indonesia won the Under-23 match 5-2 on Tuesday after extra time, by which time Thailand had been reduced to eight players and the Indonesians to 10 in the wake of four red cards and two all-in brawls.

The Thailand Football Association (TFA) said the incidents at Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium had damaged the image of the national team and singled out the involvement of their coaching staff for particular criticism.

“The association would like to express its disappointment and apologise for the chaotic incident that occurred off pitch,” the TFA said in a statement.

“Especially the staff and coach who representative all Thais, during every minute of their duty, they must maintain their calm emotions under high pressure.

“There will be a committee to investigate all those involved and there will be punishment, there will be no protection to those involved. The investigation will begin immediately when the team returns home.”

The first brawl was sparked when the referee blew his whistle close to full time and Indonesia’s players and coaches celebrated thinking they had won the game 2-1.