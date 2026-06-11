Thai broadcaster strikes eleventh-hour deal for World Cup rights 

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Thailand have never reached the World Cup but football is wildly popular there.

BANGKOK – Thai sports broadcaster JAS will air the World Cup in the South-east Asian country, the company’s chief executive said, clinching an eleventh-hour deal for domestic rights to the football tournament that kicks off on June 11 .

The United States is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico, with the first match in Mexico City.

Thailand have never reached the tournament but football is wildly popular there – and it was one of the last South-east Asian countries without a confirmed broadcasting deal with the the biggest World Cup in history around the corner.

Soraj Asavaprapha, chief executive of JAS (Jasmine International), said the company had obtained exclusive domestic rights from FIFA for live broadcasts of this World Cup and the next one in 2030.

“The deal for two World Cups and all FIFA sports events from today until 2030 is US$70 million (S$90 million),” he said.

“Thais will not have to keep fingers crossed when the next World Cup is coming.”

Nualphan Lamsam, president of Thailand’s football association, said that although no South-east Asian nations had qualified, “watching the World Cup should inspire young footballers”.

Uncertainty over the broadcast rights had moved Thailand’s prime minister to reassure fans that they would not miss out.

“Previous governments ensured free access to the World Cup, and my administration should not be an exception,” Anutin Charnvirakul said in May .

Thailand struggled to secure live rights for the previous tournament in 2022, before the Sports Authority of Thailand finalised a last-minute reported US$33 million deal with FIFA, funded by the NBTC regulator and private partners including telecom giant True Corp.

Broadcast rights have also been finalised in neighbouring Myanmar, where Mytel telecoms company – part-owned by the military – has won rights to carry the matches on TV, online, the internet and radio, according to FIFA.

Myanmar’s military toppled the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup, sparking a vicious civil war and a new era of political repression.

The United States, one of the World Cup host nations, sanctioned Mytel in 2025 “for providing surveillance services and financial support to Burma’s military regime”.

Their support was “enabling the regime to carry out human rights abuses through the tracking and identification of target individuals and groups”, the sanction order said.

Closer to home, Singlife has announced that it is a main sponsor for Mediacorp’s broadcast of the World Cup in Singapore.

Alongside the sponsorship, Singlife will launch a new television commercial “The Finals”, which will air during live and repeat telecasts of World Cup matches on mewatch and Channel 5. Singlife continues to champion Singapore sports through sponsorships in netball and wheelchair rugby.

Mediacorp will provide access to all 104 matches and official ceremonies across mewatch and carriage partner platforms. There will be significant expansion of free-to-air coverage, from nine matches in 2022 to 28 matches on Channel 5 and mewatch. AFP