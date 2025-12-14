Terrier's backheel magic helps Leverkusen to 2-0 win over Cologne

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Dec 13 - Bayer Leverkusen substitute Martin Terrier staked a claim for goal of the season on Saturday when ‍he ​scored with a stunning mid-air backheeled ‍volley to help his team to a 2-0 victory over Cologne in ​the ​Bundesliga's Rhine derby.

The 28-year-old broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, connecting with Arthur's cross, which was behind his back, ‍to score with a backheeled scorpion kick.

Cologne found themselves 2-0 ​down six minutes later ⁠before they had any time to recover, with Robert Andrich powering in a header from a corner.

The win lifted Leverkusen to 26 points ​in fourth place, with leaders Bayern Munich, on 37, in action against ‌Mainz 05 on Sunday.

Leverkusen were ​in control and Malik Tillman should have scored early in the second half when he snatched the ball away from Cologne's Sebastian Sebulonsen, charged into the box with only the keeper to beat, but fired high over the bar.

His teammate ‍Ibrahim Maza also went agonisingly close after a solo ​effort but his close-range shot was palmed wide by keeper Marvin ​Schwaebe from three metres out.

The hosts needed ‌Terrier's magic to take the lead before Andrich made sure of the three points. REUTERS