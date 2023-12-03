Ten-man PSG extend lead at top of table with win at Le Havre

Soccer Football - France - Ligue 1 - Le Havre v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - December 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Vitinha celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - France - Ligue 1 - Le Havre v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - December 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe shakes hands with the officials after the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - France - Ligue 1 - Le Havre v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - December 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Vitinha celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - France - Ligue 1 - Le Havre v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - December 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Arnau Tenas and Lee Kang-in celebrate after the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - France - Ligue 1 - Le Havre v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - December 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Arnau Tenas and Nordi Mukiele celebrate after the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

LE HAVRE - Ten-man Paris St Germain claimed their seventh consecutive Ligue 1 win with a 2-0 victory at Le Havre on Sunday and stretched their lead at the top of the standings despite an early red card for their keeper.

PSG move to 33 points, four points clear of Nice who fell to their first defeat in a 1-0 loss at Nantes on Saturday.

Gianluigi Donnarumma saw red in the 10th minute, the Italian coming out of his area to deal with a goal kick which sent Josue Casimir through on goal, but his mistimed attempt at a clearance and caught the Nantes player in the head.

PSG regained their composure and Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and the visitors wrapped up all three points with an 89th minute goal from Vitinha. REUTERS

