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10-man Paraguay eliminate Turkey with tense 1-0 win

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Paraguay's Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far after 64 seconds.

Paraguay's Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far after 64 seconds.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SANTA CLARA, California – Ten-man Paraguay eliminated Turkey with a courageous defensive effort to seal a dramatic 1-0 win on June 19 after suffering a dismissal before half-time, with the fastest goal of the World Cup proving the difference.

Midfielder Matias Galarza wound up from 25m and fired a low rocket home after 64 seconds to eclipse Ismael Saibari's 71-second strike in Morocco’s 1-0 win over Scotland conjured hours before.

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron was given a straight red card in first-half stoppage time for putting his hand over his mouth in a confrontation with Turkey's Mert Muldur, the first to fall foul of the new rule at the tournament.

It made Paraguay’s task that much harder but they weathered wave after wave of Turkey attacks to claim the win in a remarkable turnaround following their opening 4-1 demolition by the United States. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.