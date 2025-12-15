Ten-man Dortmund squander lead to stumble to 1-1 draw at Freiburg

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FREIBURG, Germany, Dec 14 - Borussia Dortmund had Jobe Bellingham sent off early in the second half and then conceded a 75th-minute equaliser as they ‍stumbled ​to a 1-1 draw at Freiburg in ‍the Bundesliga on Sunday and missed the chance to take over second spot.

Dortmund had ​the ​hosts firmly on the back foot in a strong first half, missing several golden chances and hitting the post through Carney Chukwuemeka in the ‍21st minute before Ramy Bensebaini broke the deadlock from close range 10 ​minutes later.

The balance, however, shifted ⁠almost instantly in the 53rd when Bellingham was dismissed for a last-man foul on Philipp Treu after the Freiburg player tried to intercept a clumsy pass by ​Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The hosts made the extra man count and found more space to ‌attack, with True curling a ​shot wide in the 64th minute. Kobel tipped Yuito Suzuki's effort onto the bar nine minutes later.

He was completely helpless, however, when Lucas Hoeler controlled the ball with one touch and then spectacularly volleyed into the top far corner to level.

Freiburg put the ball in the net again late ‍in the game but the effort was offside.

The draw left ​Dortmund in third place level on 29 points with second-placed RB Leipzig, who lost 3-1 ​at Union Berlin on Friday. Leaders Bayern Munich ‌have 37 and host bottom side Mainz 05 later on Sunday when they can extend their advantage. REUTERS