Ten-man Brighton back to winning ways with victory at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England - Joao Pedro came off the bench to score twice as Brighton & Hove Albion came from behind to win 3-2 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, despite finishing the game with 10 men.

After six league games without a win, Brighton hung on after Forest pulled it back to 3-2 with a Morgan Gibbs-White penalty in the 76th minute which saw Brighton's Lewis Dunk sent off for protesting.

Forest opened the scoring in the third minute through a header from Anthony Elanga, but Evan Ferguson equalised in the 26th minute and substitute Pedro gave the visitors the lead in added time before the break.

Pedro then converted a penalty in the 58th minute but Gibbs-White's spot kick and Dunk's red card made for a nervous ending for Brighton.

Brighton moved up to seventh in the table on 22 points while Forest remain 14th with 13 points. REUTERS

