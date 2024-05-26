Erik ten Hag unclear on future despite Manchester United’s FA Cup win

LONDON - Erik ten Hag admitted he does not know whether he will still be Manchester United manager next season even as he celebrated a famous FA Cup final win against Manchester City on May 25.

Teenage stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo struck in the first half at Wembley and United then dug deep to win 2-1 after City substitute Jeremy Doku’s late effort.

It means Ten Hag’s side finished a miserable season on a high and also qualified for next season’s Europa League.

The build-up to the second successive all-Manchester FA Cup final was dominated by talk over Ten Hag’s future after a report on Friday said the Dutchman would be sacked regardless of the outcome at Wembley.

United finished eighth in the Premier League – their lowest placing since 1990 – and crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage.