Ten Hag hails United's character after Villa win

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 11, 2024 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates after the match as Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks dejected Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 11, 2024 Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 11, 2024 Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz scores their first goal past Manchester United's Andre Onana REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 11, 2024 Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey in action with Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 11, 2024 Aston Villa's Leon Bailey in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago

Manchester United displayed great character and mentality to score a late winner in their 2-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa despite being fatigued towards the end of the high-intensity match, manager Erik ten Hag said.

Rasmus Hojlund's 17th-minute opener was cancelled out by Douglas Luiz's second-half strike before substitute Scott McTominay scored in the 86th minute to move sixth-placed United up to 41 points after their third consecutive victory.

"I liked especially the first 20 minutes. When we are dictating the game, after I think we are dropping a little bit too much," Ten Hag told reporters on Sunday.

"We had our moments in the counter attacks, but yeah, I think then at 1-1, to fight back, we are really happy for today... I think it was really high intensity and you could see how many players were so, so fatigued by the end.

"It was so open and it could go two ways. But then finally, I think we found the mentality, the character to win this game. And I think also the subs, they have had an impact."

United were dealt an injury scare during the win with defender Luke Shaw, who has missed a large portion of the season due to injury, being substituted at half-time.

Ten Hag said the England left back's substitution was precautionary, adding: "He mentioned some complaints and we can't take a risk with, especially Luke Shaw, because he has had so many injuries in the past.

"We took him off so that it did not become an injury. We have to see how it develops in the coming days."

United travel to 17th-placed Luton Town for a league clash on Sunday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top