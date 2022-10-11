Ten Hag believes goals can now flow for CR7

LONDON - Erik ten Hag hopes Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal of his career can spark a return to form after the Portugal captain and forward scored the winner in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had to get used to life on the sidelines under the Dutchman after starting just once in the English Premier League this season.

He was again left on the bench on Sunday but was handed an early introduction after Anthony Martial succumbed to an injury. The hosts had taken the lead through Alex Iwobi before Antony's equaliser. The 37-year-old Ronaldo then took his chance just before half-time to give United a deserved victory.

"Every player needs it (confidence), even when you are the best in the world," said ten Hag after the veteran forward's first Premier League goal of the season.

"I worked with many goalscorers and they need goals in every season to have that feeling, that confirmation of the intuition. Once they have some goals, they come in a flow and games go easier. That will happen with him as well."

The Red Devils were seeking a response to being thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City on Oct 2 but got off to the worst possible start.

On his first league start since arriving for an intial £60 million (S$95.4 million) from Real Madrid in the summer, Casemiro was culpable for the opening goal as he was robbed in possession by Amadou Onana and the ball eventually broke for Iwobi to curl into the top corner from outside the box.

But the Toffees, who came into the game on the back of a six-match unbeaten league run and with the best defensive record, were quickly undone as United levelled within 10 minutes.

Brazil forward Antony became the first United player to score in his first three league games with a cool finish from Martial's pass.

The Frenchman lasted only half an hour after pulling up with a hip injury in the warmup. His departure paved the way for Ronaldo to make his entrance and it was not long before he made his mark.

Casemiro made amends for his earlier error by winning possession in midfield and playing in his former Real teammate to fire low under Jordan Pickford.