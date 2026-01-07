Ten Hag back to his roots from next season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 7 - Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is to return to his old club FC Twente as technical director from next season, the club has announced.

The Dutchman has signed a contract until mid-2028, returning to the club where he began his playing career in 1989 and ended it in 2002.

The 55-year-old will join the Enschede club on February 1 and succeed technical director Jan Streuer, who retires at the end of the season.

"I think it's wonderful and special to return to FC Twente, where I've been a supporter since I was a young boy," Ten Hag said in a statement on the club's website.

"My football career began here. With my experience in youth development, team building, and elite sports culture, I want to strengthen FC Twente's technical foundation so that the club can sustainably realise its potential as a regional flagship."

After retiring as a player at Twente, Ten Hag became head of the youth academy and then assistant manager before going on to coach at Go Ahead Eagles, FC Utrecht, Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United, who fired him in October 2024.

He became Bayer Leverkusen coach last year, making a return to Germany where he had already spent two seasons as coach of Bayern Munich's reserves from 2013 to 2015.

But his contract with Leverkusen was terminated after just two Bundesliga matches, a record in Germany. Ajax approached Ten Hag in November about succeeding sacked coach John Heitinga, but he said he had no interest in returning to Amsterdam. REUTERS