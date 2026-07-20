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Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final

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NEW YORK - A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle of the World Cup final when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain's Gavi to the ground as the European champions' substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their 1-0 win on July 19 (July 20, Singapore time).

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni intervened to cool tempers down at the end of a fierce encounter.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for the South Americans in second-half stoppage time.

Spain beat Argentina after extra time thanks to a goal by substitute Ferran Torres to clinch their second World Cup. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.