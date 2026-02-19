Temp coaches look to outwit each other in S’pore Premier League’s top-of-the-table ‘interim derby’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Time moves quickly in football and those linked with the Lion City Sailors and BG Tampines Rovers can attest to that.

On Jan 10, both teams contested the Singapore Cup final with Serb Aleksandar Rankovic in charge of the Sailors, while former Lions defender Noh Rahman looked to continue his fine start at the helm of the Stags.

But, when both teams meet again at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Feb 22, the top-of-the-table clash in the Singapore Premier League has earned an unexpected moniker – the “Interim Derby”.

In a bizarre twist of timing, both title favourites will enter this crucial tie under interim coaches after abruptly parting ways with their head honchos in recent weeks.

Amid poor results on the regional and continental front, the Sailors on Feb 6 announced an end to Rankovic’s 2½-year tenure despite winning the Singapore Cup, with assistant coach Varo Moreno taking interim charge as they search for a permanent appointment.

Eight days later, Tampines announced a parting of ways with Noh . Former Hougang United coach Robert Eziakor has been installed as caretaker, with the club expected to unveil their new head coach at a later date.

Former Selangor FC coach Katsuhito Kinoshi has been spotted at Tampines’ most recent match delivering instructions from the stands and is believed to be the favourite for the permanent role, while sources have indicated that the Sailors are in discussions with former Iraq national coach Jesus Casas.

But for now, both interim coaches are expected to lead the teams out for the crucial tie.

The Sailors have won all of their 10 matches and sit pretty atop the eight-team table with 30 points, while the Stags – who are also unbeaten – are seven points behind with a game in hand.

Moreno, 36, who holds a UEFA A licence, had joined the Sailors as an analyst for their Under-21 team in 2024 and later on as a first-team analyst, before he was thrust into the caretaker’s job following Rankovic’s departure.

Overnight, he has had to adjust from analysing opponents and presenting solutions to the head coach, to one where he must make those decisions himself.

Moreno, who has had previous stints as an analyst with Spanish side Malaga and the Haiti national team, said this change has inevitably meant a shift in perspective.

“But I take it naturally and I think about what the team needs in each moment,” he added.

“The good thing is that I know the players very well. I know how good they are and what they can give to the team, so the main difference is (making) the final decision.”

While he describes the upcoming match as a “beautiful game to play”, he played down the significance, noting that it was still too early in the season to call it a title decider.

“It’s important, but it’s not a final,” said the Spaniard, who has led the team to 2-0 and 7-0 wins over the Young Lions and Tanjong Pagar United respectively.

“We still have many games to play. Actually, half of the season is still ahead . We take it as one more game. Whatever happens, there are many, many points still to play for .”

Lion City Sailors interim coach Varo Moreno (in grey) overseeing training at their Mattar Road training centre on Feb 19. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Eziakor, 39, also finds himself in a position that he would not have expected when he started the season as Hougang’s head coach.

The Nigerian was replaced by Thai coach Pannarai Pansiri in October 2025 and initially joined the Stags as their Under-19 coach in January, before he was tasked to help Noh with the first team.

He has since led the Stags to a 2-1 win over Albirex Niigata and a 3-1 victory over Vietnam’s Cong An Ha Noi in the round of 16, second leg of the AFC Champions League Two.

BG Tampines Rovers interim coach Robert Eziakor hopes to leave the team in a position to fight for the title during his time in charge. PHOTO: BG TAMPINES ROVERS

Eziakor said he did not let his departure from Hougang weigh him down and, while he declined to go into the reasons behind it, he is pleased to be with Tampines.

“Of course I feel like there’s unfinished business with Hougang,” said Eziakor.

“But it’s okay, this happens in football and you have to move on and learn the lessons. I learnt from it, and I move forward in my journey with more experience and knowledge gained. At Tampines, I have not had to do much but I have focused on minor tweaks to improve the team. ”

While he is unsure how much longer he will be in charge, he knows that helping the team to close the gap on the leaders could prove invaluable.

Eziakor said: “To get all three points would be perfect and I want to look forward to that. When you look at the Singapore Cup final, we know we were close. We need to defend well and take our chances when it comes.”

Balestier Khalsa v Geylang International (Bishan Stadium, Feb 20, 8.30pm)

The Tigers put an end to a four-game losing streak in their last outing – a 3-1 win over the Young Lions – and will look to get consecutive victories as they take on a Geylang side who have only one win in their last five league matches.

Young Lions v Albirex Niigata (Jalan Besar Stadium, Feb 21, 8.30pm)

Ten matches into the season and the Young Lions have yet to win a game. That unwanted streak is not likely to end against an in-form Albirex who have four wins from their last five matches.

Hougang United v Tanjong Pagar United (Bishan Stadium, Feb 23, 8.30pm)

Their last meeting was a five-goal thriller, with 10-man Hougang edging out the Jaguars 3-2 in a gripping contest. Tanjong Pagar will be desperate to claim points this time, no matter how they come.