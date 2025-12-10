Teenage quartet included in Zambia squad

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 10 - Zambia included four teenagers in their 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations as coach Moses Sichone announced his selection on Wednesday.

Centre back David Hamansenya, ‍who ​made his debut in a friendly against South Africa ‍last month, was named for the tournament in Morocco along with fellow 18-year-old Eliya Mandanji ​who won ​a first cap against Angola last month.

The 19-year-old pair of Joseph Liteta, who has yet to win a cap but made his Serie A debut for ‍Cagliari in October, and Israeli-based midfielder Joseph Sabobo Banda are also included.

There are ​14 players who remain from the ⁠last Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast two years ago when Zambia did not make it past the first round after collecting two points in their three group games.

Sichone was appointed ​coach last month after a woeful World Cup qualifying campaign led to the departure of Avram Grant.

Zambia ‌open their Cup of Nations campaign ​against Mali on December 22 in Casablanca and also meet Comoros and Morocco in Group A.

They departed Lusaka on Wednesday for a training camp in Murcia, Spain before heading to Morocco.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Francis Mwansa (Zanaco), Willard Mwanza (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Mathews Banda (Nkana), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Obino Chisala (Al Merrikh), Kabaso Chongo (Zesco United), David Hamansenya (Leganes), Gift Mphande (Zesco United), Frankie ‍Musonda (Bahrain SC), Benson Sakala (Bohemians), Stoppila Sunzu (Changchun Yatai)

Midfielders: Joseph Sabobo Banda (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), ​Lameck Banda (Lecce), Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian), Wilson Chisala (Zanaco), Given Kalusa (FC Muza), Kings Kangwa (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Joseph Liteta (Cagliari), Lubambo ​Musonda (FC Magdeburg), Pascal Phiri (Zesco United), Fashion Sakala (Al Fayha), David ‌Simukonda (Zesco United), Owen Tembo (Power Dynamos)

Strikers: Patson Daka (Leicester City), Jack Lahne Kalichi (Austria Lustenau), Eliya Mandanji (Zanaco), Kennedy Musonda (Hapoel Ramat Gan). REUTERS