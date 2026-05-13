Ted Lasso actor signs for US second-tier club

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Cristo Fernandez poses during arrivals at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, to celebrate the 96th Oscars Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

May 13 - Ted Lasso actor Cristo Fernandez has taken his role as a footballer from the small screen to the soccer pitch after signing a professional contract with U.S. second-tier side El Paso Locomotive FC.

Fernandez, who played youth football in Mexico before stepping away from the sport at the age of 15 due to a knee injury, portrayed Dani Rojas in the hit Apple TV+ show about a British team with a U.S. coach.

On the sidelines of his acting career, Fernandez, 35, had also been pursuing a return to professional football and trained with Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire's reserves earlier this year.

Before signing for El Paso on Tuesday, he underwent a two-month trial with the USL Championship club which also included a pre-season appearance.

“(Football) has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart,” Fernandez said on the club website.

"Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams."

El Paso, founded in 2018, are fourth in Group B of the USL Championship standings.

"Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” the club's head coach Junior Gonzalez said.

“His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.” REUTERS