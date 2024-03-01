Tebas hopes Greenwood will stay in La Liga

LONDON - La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes that Manchester United's on loan striker Mason Greenwood extends his stay in Spain after an impressive spell with Getafe.

The 22-year-old joined Getafe in September with United saying they wanted to avoid him becoming a distraction despite all criminal charges being dropped following allegations, which he denied, of assault and attempted rape.

United's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said last week that the club might look at Greenwood's situation again, but Tebas is keen to keep the player in La Liga.

"I am a lawyer," Tebas was quoted as saying by the BBC after he spoke at the Financial Times Business of Football Conference.

"If someone came out of a legal case innocent there is nothing else to say. He is doing really well as a player and I hope he continues to stay in Spanish football.

"That is good for us."

Pressed further, Tebas added: "You should respect legal process. People might be condemning him in the press but you have to respect the legal decision."

Greenwood has scored seven goals in 25 appearances for Getafe in all competitions this season. REUTERS

