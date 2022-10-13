Team-first attitude led Chelsea to win: Potter

MILAN - Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he has developed a good understanding with his players and that their team-first mentality was behind their winning run after they secured a 2-0 victory at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Chelsea complete the double over Milan and record a fourth straight win in all competitions. The west London side are top of Group E on seven points, having also lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb and drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg in Potter's first game in charge.

"It's just a process of trying to get to know them," he said.

"We had a bit of time away because of the international break but we just worked hard, emphasising the importance of the group, the team, how we act.

"You can see the boys have got quality. They are a responsible group, are honest and open, and I really enjoy working with them."

Looking to build on a 3-0 win over the Italian side last week, their task at the San Siro was made all the more navigable after defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off against his former club when conceding a penalty, which was converted by Jorginho in the 21st minute. Aubameyang then scored for the third successive match in all competitions in the 34th minute.

With the numerical disadvantage, chances were at a premium for Milan in the second half, with fullback Sergino Dest wasting the best of them by blazing over from a good position.

"The penalty and red card changed everything," Milan coach Stefano Pioli told Mediaset.

"Chelsea didn't need to play with a numerical superiority. I don't want to review the episode, it seems too obvious. I don't want to comment.

"I told the referee what I think, I don't speak English very well but I think he understood."

The Blues, who travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, lost right-back Reece James to a knee injury in the second half. Potter said it would be 24 to 48 hours before they would know the severity of it.

