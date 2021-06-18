Team effort vital in win: Yarmolenko

GROUP C

Ukraine 2

North Macedonia 1

BUCHAREST • Andriy Yarmolenko scored one goal and set up Roman Yaremchuk for another as Ukraine defeated North Macedonia 2-1 to boost their last-16 hopes at Euro 2020 yesterday.

The West Ham forward grabbed the opener on 29 minutes and then teed up fellow attacker Yaremchuk with a brilliant first-time pass to double the lead five minutes later.

Ezgjan Alioski pulled a goal back for North Macedonia just before the hour, converting the rebound after his penalty was saved.

But Ukraine were good value for the win, even though they missed a spot kick of their own when midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi's effort was palmed away late on.

"I'm very pleased to achieve this award but more so I'm pleased with the three points we have earned," said Star of the Match Yarmolenko. "I wouldn't focus only on those who score goals or supply assists. Look at our defence, how great their performance was today. I want to share this award with the whole team."

Andriy Shevchenko's side are on three points in Group C after ending a six-match losing run in the competition.

Their 3-2 loss to the Netherlands last weekend saw them match the worst streak in tournament history, a record that is shared with the former Yugoslavia.

But they reignited their bid to make the knockout phase of a major competition for the first time.

Yarmolenko edged closer to his manager Shevchenko's all-time leading mark of 48 goals, striking for the third game in a row as he slotted in from point-blank range after Oleksandr Karavaev's clever flick at a corner for his 42nd goal for his country.

Yaremchuk had been guilty of wasting an excellent early chance when clean through on goal.

But the 25-year-old Gent striker made no mistake when Yarmolenko's brilliant pass put him in the clear and he squeezed the ball past Stole Dimitrievski at his near post. But Heorhiy Bushchan ended the game the busier of the two stoppers, parrying a long-range drive as Ukraine wasted two great chances in the closing stages.

"We played a match of two very different halves," said North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski.

"In the second half we showed why we are at the European Championship.

"This North Macedonia team has quality and deserves to be here. However, we are sorry that it didn't end with a positive result."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE