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Taremi leads line for Iran against New Zealand

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Iran Training - Carson Sports Park, Carson, California, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Iran's Mehdi Taremi during training REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Iran Training - Carson Sports Park, Carson, California, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Iran's Mehdi Taremi during training REUTERS/Daniel Cole

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LOS ANGELES, June 15 - Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei started captain and talisman Mehdi Taremi up front, while New Zealand look to forward Chris Wood to lead the line in their World Cup Group G opener on Monday.

• Taremi, veteran Iran striker and captain, leads the line

• Ehsan Hajsafi, Iran's record appearance maker at World Cups, starts on bench

• New Zealand forward Wood, all-time top scorer, captains the side

Lineups:

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Shojae Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Aria Yousefi, Ali Nemati, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos; Mehdi Taremi, Shahriyar Moghanlou

New Zealand: Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Finn Surman; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt; Chris Wood REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.