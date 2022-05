Farah Nurzahirah, 18, evading the challenge of Albirex Niigata defender Cynthia Taye before scoring the winner in Tanjong Pagar United's 2-1 victory in the opening match of the Deloitte Women's Premier League season at the Yishun Stadium yesterday.

Over 250 noisy fans were on hand for the two matches, which marked a reset of the women's game.

Not only is the league returning after a two-year lapse due to the pandemic, it also boasts new teams, a new format and fresh funding this year.