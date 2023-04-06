Tanjong Pagar inflict fifth straight defeat on Hougang United with comeback 2-1 win in SPL

Speaking before the match, Hougang coach Firdaus Kassim bemoaned his team’s vulnerability on transitions. Yet it was a counter-attack which allowed the home side to take the lead right before the interval.

Foreign signing Brian Ferreira, who has had a quiet start in the SPL, found his rhythm by picking up a loose ball and skipped past a desperate lunge from Tanjong Pagar’s Mirko Sugic.

The 28-year-old Argentinian then played a crisp through ball into Hazzuwan Halim’s stride and the latter clinically dispatched the one-on-one chance with a neat left-footed dink over goalkeeper Kenji Rusydi three minutes before half time.

This came after a tepid start to proceedings, where Hougang struggled to find their tempo and resorted to hopeful cross-field long balls that were easily thwarted by the away side.

While Hougang gradually settled into the game towards the half-hour mark, they struggled to break down a rigid Tanjong Pagar defensive block and had to rely on a counter-attack to break the deadlock through Hazzuwan.

Things were smooth sailing for Hougang up till the hour mark, but left-back Irwan Shah was then penalised for a handball in the penalty box that was initially missed by referee Muhammad Taqi.

A video assistant referee check handed Tanjong Pagar a penalty and forward Marin Mudrazija made no mistake from the spot to level the score in the 65th minute.

Buoyed by the equaliser, the away side took the lead 10 minutes later when substitute Khairul Amri, the oldest outfield player this season at 38 years and 22 days, fired a spectacular scissors-kick past a stranded Zaiful Nizam.

Hougang substitute Sahil Suhaimi had two half-chances to spare his team’s blushes late on but Tanjong Pagar eventually held on for a hard-fought victory.

While admitting he was disappointed with the result, Firdaus refused to fault his players, adding: “Tanjong Pagar played a back five and had very good organisation. When you get half-chances you need to make the right decisions which we did not.

“We had no problems building up, we are creating chances but maybe we can improve on the quality of chances created.”

He added that they recognised that Tanjong Pagar “struggled with balls over the top”, something they tried to exploit and sometimes it worked.

“You can say we need more penetrative runs but... against a back five, these kinds of runs may not be relevant. Maybe one thing we can improve on is the number of players arriving in the box. Again I cannot fault the players because they are trying.”

Hasrin said: “We knew the first half did not go according to plan but in the second half we came in strong...

“It was important we got the penalty because if not we would be chasing them. That goal gave us more confidence to go for the win.”