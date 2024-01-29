Tajikistan stun UAE on penalties to move into Asian Cup quarter-finals

Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Tajikistan v United Arab Emirates - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 28, 2024 Tajikistan's Vakhdat Khanonov celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Tajikistan v United Arab Emirates - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 28, 2024 Tajikistan players celebrate with coach Petar Segrt after the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Tajikistan v United Arab Emirates - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 28, 2024 Tajikistan players celebrate with coach Petar Segrt after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Tajikistan v United Arab Emirates - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 28, 2024 Tajikistan's Rustam Yatimov celebrates after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Round of 16 - Tajikistan v United Arab Emirates - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - January 28, 2024 United Arab Emirates' Caio Canedo looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan upset the United Arab Emirates 5-3 in a penalty shootout on Sunday to advance to the quarter-finals and keep their dream run alive after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Tajikistan were on course to become the first team in 32 years to win their maiden knockout game in the tournament through Vahdat Hanonov's first-half goal before Khalifa Al Hammadi forced extra time with a stoppage-time header.

In the shootout, UAE's Caio Canedo had his effort saved by goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov before Alisher Shukurov scored the decisive spot kick to create history for the central Asian nation.

After a cagey start, Tajikistan took the lead on the half-hour mark when Hanonov climbed over the defence to head home Zoir Dzhuraboev's cross, with the ball creeping over the line after UAE keeper Khalid Eisa attempted a save.

Tajikistan came out roaring in the second half too and had several opportunities on the counter-attack they failed to capitalise on against a shell-shocked UAE whose coach Paulo Bento cut a frustrated figure in the dugout.

Alisher Dzhalilov and Nuriddin Khamrokulov spurned golden opportunities to double Tajikistan's lead in the second half and UAE eventually made them pay in second-half stoppage time when Khalifa Al Hammadi headed home to force extra time.

But the UAE fans were stunned into silence when Tajikistan converted all their spot kicks to spark wild celebrations. Tajikistan will find out their quarter-final opponents on Monday when Iraq face Jordan. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top