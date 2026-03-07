Taiwan hold off Vietnam 1-0 at Women's Asian Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 7 - Taiwan held off a late Vietnam push to secure a 1-0 victory and their first win of the Women’s Asian Cup in Perth on Saturday.

Su Yu-hsuan’s first-half header gave the three-times Asian champions the lead, with both sides otherwise struggling to find cohesion in attack before the break.

Vietnam, quarter-finalists at the previous edition, had nine attempts on goal but none on target, while Taiwan stayed organised at the back to preserve their advantage.

A late VAR review for a possible penalty for Vietnam did not yield a decision, and Taiwan moved provisionally into second place in Group C on three points, with India and Japan set to meet later in the day. REUTERS