Taiwan cheering row overshadows China quarter-final at Asian Cup

MELBOURNE, March 12 - Taiwan and China will battle on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the Women's Asian Cup where geopolitical strains have found their way to the terraces and sparked complaints from Taiwanese fans over their right to cheer on their team.

Former Taiwan men's coach Chen Kuei-jen was ejected by security staff working for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at Western Sydney Stadium on Tuesday after leading cheers for the women's team during their 3-1 win over India.

Taiwan fans alleged Chen was booted out for chanting for "Taiwan" rather than "Chinese Taipei", the designation used for Taiwanese teams at international sporting events.

Taiwan has long competed as "Chinese Taipei" to assuage China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own. Taiwan's government rejects Chinese sovereignty claims.

Chen's ejection prompted the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Sydney to lodge a protest with the AFC.

Fans also alleged flags and pro-Taiwan banners had been confiscated at the stadium.

The AFC, which organises the quadrennial Asian Cup, was investigating the Chen incident and declined to comment.

World number 40 Taiwan will be underdogs against defending champions China when they meet at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

All semifinalists qualify directly for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil. The four losing quarter-finalists battle for two more places in playoffs on the Gold Coast next week.

China's previous opponent North Korea will be under the microscope when they meet Australia in Perth in the first quarter-final on Friday.

The North Koreans refused to see out the first half during their 2-1 loss in Sydney on Monday after Wang Shuang scored for China in added time.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but a VAR review overturned the decision, leaving North Korea incensed.

Their coach Ri Song Ho was given a yellow card for sideline protests by his team.

"If that kind of situation happens again in tomorrow's match, we will follow the referee's, the match official's decision, and respect it," Ri said through an interpreter on Thursday.

Favourites and twice champions Japan head into their quarter-final against the Philippines, ranked 41 in the world, having scored 17 goals without reply in their group matches against Taiwan, India and Vietnam.

The Philippines, meanwhile, lost their first two matches but sneaked into the last eight as one of the two best third-placed teams after a 2-0 win over Iran.

"I know that the girls have done so much, and they deserve this opportunity again to go to another World Cup," said the Philippines' Australian coach, Mark Torcaso.

Undefeated South Korea should prove too strong for world number 49 Uzbekistan in the other quarter-final at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Saturday.

Uzbekistan reached the knockout phase for the first time with a 4-0 win over Bangladesh after shipping six goals in defeats to China and North Korea. REUTERS