Dominik Szoboszlai joins Liverpool in €70 million deal

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool confirmed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig on Sunday after paying the Hungarian’s €70 million (S$103.29 million) release clause.

The 22-year-old will further bolster the Reds midfield options after the arrival of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister last month.

Szoboszlai scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 games for Leipzig as he helped them to win the German Cup and finish in the top four of the Bundesliga for the past two seasons.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started,” Szoboszlai told Liverpool’s website.

“A really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

Liverpool were in the market to refresh their midfield after a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season saw them miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time in seven years.

Midfielders James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all left the club when their contracts expired at the end of last season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he had seen Szoboszlai first hand when the midfielder was a teenager at Red Bull Salzburg, adding that he had made great strides since in the Bundesliga while also captaining Hungary at a young age.

“These are proper positives and this is even before we even think about his qualities as a footballer,” Klopp said.

“I will not say too much about them at this stage except they are definitely the kind which will hopefully bring a lot of enjoyment and also help us to get results.

“There is no pressure, though. Dominik is still a very young player. He has so much development ahead of him and this means it makes sense for us all to be patient and to give him the time and space to allow his talent to come through within our team.”

Szoboszlai is the second key player to leave Leipzig for the Premier League in the close season after Chelsea snapped up French forward Christopher Nkunku on a six-year deal. AFP, REUTERS