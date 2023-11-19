Switzerland qualify for Euro 2024 after 1-1 draw with Kosovo

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group I - Switzerland v Kosovo - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - November 18, 2023 Kosovo's Ilir Krasniqi in action with Switzerland's Denis Zakaria REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
BASEL, Switzerland - Switzerland booked their place at Euro 2024 with a 1-1 home draw against Kosovo in European qualifying Group I on Saturday.

Kosovo were under pressure for most of the first half but the Swiss only broke the deadlock two minutes after the break through a Ruben Vargas header, before Muhamet Hyseni levelled for Kosovo eight minutes from time.

Switzerland, who are second with 17 points, secured a top-two finish to seal their third successive appearance at the Euro finals and sixth overall.

They play their final game on Tuesday against group leaders Romania -- who are on 19 points and also sealed qualification with a 2-1 win over Israel -- to decide top spot. REUTERS

